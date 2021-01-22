Miners edge Bulldogs in series opener, 61-58

RUSTON, LA (KTSM) — The UTEP women’s basketball team continues to prove their mental toughness in late-game situations. The Miners earned another one-possession win on Friday night in Ruston, 61-58 over LA Tech.

The Miners (7-5, 4-3 C-USA) were led by sophomore guard Avery Crouse who had a game-high 17 points (career-high) and six rebounds. Isis Lopes added 13 points for UTEP and Michelle Pruitt tallied eight points and a career-high 12 rebounds in the Miners’ win.

The win at Louisiana Tech marks UTEP’s first win in Ruston since the 2015-16 season. It is also UTEP’s first Conference USA road win since Feb. 20, 2020 at UTSA.

UTEP will look to earn a series sweep of LA Tech with a win on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. MT and will air on CUSA-TV.