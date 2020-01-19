Miners drop rematch to Roadrunners, 86-70

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – For the second time in four days, UTEP used another ridiculous run (17-2) to put themselves in position to beat a high-powered UTSA team, but this time, the Roadrunners would hang on to beat the Miners 86-70 on Saturday afternoon at the Convocation Center.

UTEP (11-8, 2-4 C-USA) trailed by as many as 23 points and would get within six of UTSA (9-10, 3-3 C-USA) late in the second half, but the combination of Jhivvan Jacson (23 points) and Keaton Wallace (21 points) proved to be too much to overcome.

FINAL: UTSA 86, UTEP 70



•Miners fall to 11-8 (2-4), at Rice Thursday

•B. Williams: 21 pts, 7 reb

•S. Boum: 18 pts

After posting 34 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday night’s win over the Roadrunners, Bryson Williams tallied a team-high 21 points and seven rebounds. Souley Boum added 18 points, but the Miners shot just 36% (25-70) from the field.

“We let them go early in transition. We can’t let a team like that get transition baskets like that to start the game,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “We didn’t have the urgency to get back and get stops when we needed them on defense.”

UTEP, down 62-39 in the second half, fought back just as they did on Wednesday night (24-point comeback win vs. UTSA) and went on an 17-2 run to get back within six points (64-58) with 7:25 left in the contest. Deon Stroud came off the bench and provided a spark when he threw down a thunderous, one-handed slam on a fast-break to cut the deficit to single-digits (64-56). Williams then followed by drawing a foul under the basket and hit both free throws to get within six points.

2H | @stroud_deon throws down a vicious DUNK! Miners within 8 points (64-56), on a 17-2 run…



UTSA responded with a 10-2 run to take a 74-60 lead after a Wallace jumper at the 3:50 mark. The Roadrunners, who never trailed in the game, would not look back from there.

The loss drops UTEP to 0-6 on the road this season. The Miners have lost 19 consecutive road games dating back to March of 2018.

Up Next

UTEP will continue its road swing with contests at Rice (Jan. 23) and North Texas (Jan. 25) next week. The Miners and Owls will tip-off at 6 p.m. MT, while the Mean Green contest will start at 4 p.m. MT. Both games will air on ESPN+.