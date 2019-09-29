Miners drop first two games of Conference USA play

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP Volleyball team (7-8, 0-2) fell to UTSA (9-6, 1-1) in four sets (25-18, 13-25, 14-25, 17-25), 3-1, on Sunday afternoon at the Convocation Center.

Mallory Yost led the squad with nine kills on a .500 hitting clip. Kenidy Howard produced five blocks at the net, and Serena Patterson locked in 10 digs for the Orange and Blue defense. Izela Alvarez and Syenna Masaki both added two service aces each in the effort.

The Miners dominated the first frame from the jump. Howard was a force at the net, racking up four blocks in the set. The freshman’s defensive play helped UTEP cruise to a 25-18 victory.

UTSA bounced back in a big way, defeating the Orange and Blue by a score of 25-13 to even up the set count, 1-1, after two.

The roadrunners carried this play into the third frame, collecting a 25-14 victory to take a 2-1 set advantage.

The Miners could not build any momentum for themselves the rest of the way, as they fell in the fourth frame, 25-17, and dropped the match.

Next Up The Miners will take on the Roadrunners in their first home-conference match of the year on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. MT.

UTEP volleyball falls to No. 22 Rice on Friday

HOUSTON, Texas – The UTEP volleyball team (7-7, 0-1) fell to No. 22 Rice (12-1, 1-0) (20-25, 15-25, 18-25) on Friday evening at Tudor Fieldhouse.

The Miners were led by Serena Patterson, who posted a double-double with 11 kills and 11 digs. Mallory Yost notched four blocks, and Alianza Darley added seven kills to the effort. Alex Torres had a team-high 13 digs against the Owls.

UTEP dug itself a quick 7-1 hole to begin the match. However, the Miners were unwilling to roll over, answering with a 7-2 run of their own. The Owls would regain the momentum, opening up a 20-12 advantage on UTEP. The Orange and Blue stormed back, cutting the lead to four, 24-20, but ultimately fell in the opening frame.

The second set began similarly to the first, with Rice taking an early 5-1 lead. UTEP cut that lead to one, 9-8, but were unable to stay in the game losing the set 25-15.

The Orange and Blue were holding on in the third frame down three, 18-15, but could not get any closer. The Owls defeated UTEP in the set 25-18 and took the match, 3-0.