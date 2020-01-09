Miners call ‘players only’ meeting ahead of Southern Miss game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It has been an interesting week for the UTEP men’s basketball team. Two key players entered the transfer portal only to return to UTEP days later, head coach Rodney Terry suffered a health scare that hospitalized him while the team was on the road in Florida, and the Miners have started conference play 0-2. This coming after beginning the season 8-1.

The Miners will host Southern Miss on Thursday night and have dropped four of their last five games. There was a ‘players only’ meeting held this week and the message is simple: get back to playing Miner ball.

“We had a lot of reassurance on what we have to do. We had a lot of ‘coming to home’ talks,” said junior forward Bryson Williams. “We know we haven’t been playing up to par. We haven’t been playing Miner basketball and what we’re capable of. We know we have to step it up and we have to come back harder these next couple competitions.”

Terry constructed this roster to compete for a conference championship and it is still one of the more talented rosters in Conference USA. But the Miners must get back to their roots and what aided them to their best start to a season since 2015.

“There’s not one thing that can’t be fixed in terms of transition defense, we have to rebound the ball better, take care of the ball better and we know what we have to do to get better,” said Terry. “It’s a long season. We just embarked on the second part of our season which is conference play. We talked about January being a grind.”

Both UTEP (9-6, 0-2) and Southern Miss (4-11, 0-2) are looking for their first conference win. The Miners came up short at FIU and at FAU, while the Golden Eagles lost back-to-back games to LA Tech.

UTEP has been without their starting point guard, Jordan Lathon, who returned to UTEP after missing the Miners’ first two conference games. Lathon wanted to transfer citing personal reasons, but had a change of heart and decided to return to the program on Monday. He was not available for comment following Wednesday’s open practice, but his teammates responded to his return to the team.

“It feels good to have everyone back,” said Williams. “We’re just ready to get back on track.”

Nigel Hawkins, who plays the same position as Lathon and has started in his absence, entered the portal 24 hours before Lathon on December 28. He removed his name after Lathon appeared in the portal on December 29. It is unclear whether the two are connected, but Hawkins did not have much to say when asked about Lathon’s return to the team.

It is a strange time for this program, but winning solves everything and UTEP is 8-0 at home this season, while Southern Miss is 0-5 on the road. If UTEP wants to silence the outside noise surrounding the program, their first conference win would be a start. Tip-off on Thursday at the Don Haskins Center is at 7 p.m.