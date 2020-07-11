Miners announce 2020-21 Conference USA schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A return to a more traditional format highlights the 18-game 2020-21 Conference USA schedule for the UTEP women’s basketball team. The athletic department released the Miners’ conference slate on Friday.

The Miners will have home-and-home match-ups with LA Tech, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, and UTSA. UTEP will also square off once against Charlotte, FAU, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, UAB, and WKU.

“The Conference USA schedule will boast a very intense and closely matched league play,” said UTEP head coach Kevin Baker. “I believe that C-USA is the strongest it has ever been, top to bottom, in my tenure here at UTEP. Each game will be an absolute battle with each team in our conference being so tightly matched. This will make for some absolutely entertaining games. With only eight teams making the tournament this upcoming year, it will only heighten the energy and competitiveness of each contest.”

Conference play commences in the “Sunshine State” with the Miners opening at FAU (Dec. 31) and followed by a short bus trip to FIU (Jan. 2). UTEP will also play at Rice (Jan. 14), at North Texas (Jan. 16), at Old Dominion (Jan. 28), at Charlotte (Jan. 30), at LA Tech (Feb. 18), at Southern Miss (Feb. 20), and at UTSA (March 6).

The Orange and Blue welcome Southern Miss to the Don Haskins Center for their league home opener on Jan. 7. Other C-USA home contests include LA Tech (Jan. 9), Middle Tennessee (Jan. 23), Marshall (Feb. 4), WKU (Feb. 6), UTSA (Feb. 13) and defending C-USA regular-season champion Rice (Feb. 27).

The 2021 C-USA Tournament is slated for March 10-13 at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. As KTSM 9 Sport reported, the tournament field will consist of just eight teams rather than 12 teams as we have seen in years past.

UTEP is coming off its second winning season in three years under Baker. The Miners finished 16-14 last season, capping off the year with a 95-67 victory over FAU in the opening round of the C-USA Tournament before the remainder of the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Game times will be announced at a later date, in addition to the nonconference component of the schedule.