Menzies no longer a candidate as UTEP begins to finalize coaching search

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP has narrowed its search for a new men’s basketball head coach down to five finalists and will conduct interviews on Sunday in Dallas, sources confirmed to KTSM on Saturday afternoon.

The news was first reported by the El Paso Times. Names of the quintet of finalists have not been publicized by UTEP.

One thing that is for sure: former New Mexico State and UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies is no longer a candidate, after being involved in the first round of interviews. Menzies told Jason Groves of the Las Cruces Sun-News as much on Saturday.

I reached out to former New Mexico State coach Marvin Menzies who was linked to the UTEP hoops coaching search.



"I was not officially offered the position and I'm no longer involved with the search," he told me. — Jason Groves (@JPGroves) April 10, 2021

Menzies was the head coach at NMSU from 2007-2016, before taking over at UNLV from 2016-2019. After being removed of his duties in Las Vegas, Menzies was an assistant at Grand Canyon in 2019-20. He did not coach in 2020-21.

While a list of the five finalists that UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter will interview has not been made public, names like Joe Golding of Abilene Christian; New Mexico State’s Chris Jans; Baylor assistant Jerome Tang; and former UTEP star and current Indiana Pacers assistant Greg Foster continue to circulate.

UTEP has not set a timeline for making a hire. The Miners are looking for a replacement for Rodney Terry, who announced last Tuesday that he was leaving El Paso to take a job as an assistant coach on Chris Beard’s staff at Texas.