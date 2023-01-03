EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin was administered CPR for about 10 minutes on the field in front of both teams, a very filled Paycor Stadium, and a huge national television audience. Hamlin was taken off the field by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where, as of Tuesday night, is sedated and listed in critical condition.

Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.



We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

The event reminded football fans of something that happened more than 50 years ago.

On October 24, 1971, Detroit Lions’ wide receiver Chuck Hughes collapsed in the last moments of their game against the Chicago Bears at Tiger Stadium in Detroit, Michigan. Hughes had a heart attack late in the fourth quarter the game. He was officially pronounced dead about 50 minutes after the game. Hughes was 28 years old.

DETROIT, Oct. 24 — Chuck Hughes, a 28-year-old reserve wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, collapsed on the field late in the 4th quarter of a game with the Chicago Bears today and was pronounced dead 40 minutes later …



(Chicago Tribune, Oct. 25, 1971)https://t.co/YNrP4w4zpD pic.twitter.com/71kDGoQYdi — Kori Rumore Finley (@rumormill) January 3, 2023

An autopsy later revealed that the heart attack was caused by a massive stoppage in his left coronary artery.

The game was delayed as Hughes was treated on field and stretchered off. The final 62 seconds was eventually played.

The news was one that hurt many in El Paso as Hughes, prior to his 5-year career in the NFL, was one of the best wide receivers to play at Texas Western, now known as UTEP.

“I remember coming home from church in Big Spring. Back in the old days we only had and black and white TVs and Chuck [Hughes] had died on the field,” Nate Poss, UTEP Assistant Athletic Director/Football Operations, said when asked about his recollection of the event. “It really struck my dad and me because we watched him play at Abilene High and then at Texas Western.”

Hughes played for the Miners from 1964 to 1966. Hughes big year came in 1965, as he recorded a school-record 80 catches for 1,519 yards. His 1965 season was capped off with a 13-12 win over TCU in the Sun Bowl. Hughes caught six passes for 115 yards in that game. In his career at Texas Western, Hughes had 162 catches, including 19 touchdown grabs.

“I just thought of Chuck Hughes,” Piti Vasquez, a teammate of Chuck Hughes at Texas Western back in the 1960s’ said when asked about what came to mind during Monday night’s event involving Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. “I said they never did anything for Chuck Hughes. All they did was wait to move him off the field and they continued playing.”

Hughes is believed to be the only NFL player to die on the field during a game. Many hoping it stays that way after Monday night’s events involving Hamlin.

“Last night brought back up the memory of Chuck,” Poss said. “I thought at first it was just an injured player but then when it went on and on, it was something more serious. You never think about things like that when you play, coach, or watch football. You just don’t think of anything that tragic happening.”