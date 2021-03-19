Members of 1966 Texas Western national championship team celebrate 55th anniversary of game

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Perhaps it was fitting that on the day the NCAA Tournament returned after a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, that the 55th anniversary of Texas Western’s win over Kentucky was celebrated.

On March 19, 1966, the Texas Western Miners defeated Kentucky to win the national championship. To some, it is the most important game in the history of college basketball, because head coach Don Haskins started five black players, and the Miners were the first team ever to win a title with an all-black starting five.

The game has lived on over the last 55 years, even getting a Disney movie made about it in 2006, as Glory Road further-cemented the Miners’ place in history. They were also inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame that year, as well.

“That’s the most meaningful game that I ever played in my career,” said Willie Worsley, a member of the 1966 team. It means a lot more to me personally the older I get.”

KTSM honored the 55th anniversary of the game with a special celebration on Facebook on Friday night, featuring interviews with Worsley and other members of the team, including David Lattin and Nevil Shed.

Four members of the team, plus Haskins, have passed away, but the team will always live on no matter what, in El Paso, and around the world.