MIAMI, Fla. (KTSM) – UTEP has been in search of consistent play at quarterback all season long. It turns out, it was sitting on the bench the entire time.

Forced into a starting role due to injuries to starter Gavin Hardison and others, fourth-string redshirt sophomore Cade McConnell lit the world on fire early and the Miners’ defense did enough late to give UTEP a 27-14 win over Florida International on Wednesday night.

The victory got UTEP to 2-5, 1-2 in Conference USA play ahead of the 100th edition of the Battle of I-10 next Wednesday at the Sun Bowl vs. New Mexico State. FIU fell to 3-4, 0-4 in CUSA. It was also UTEP’s first-ever win in the state of Florida and just their sixth win in their last 41 games on the road.

“We have a good football team. We have to continue to work better but it’s nice to see our good players make plays. Getting a road win in Conference USA is big,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said.

McConnell was perfect for much of the first half, leading UTEP on three consecutive touchdown drives to open the game, as the Miners built a 21-0 first quarter lead.

By game’s end, McConnell was 11-17 for 262 yards and touchdowns. For the first time all season, UTEP also did not turn the ball over with McConnell at the helm.

“He came up to me and said he wasn’t afraid of anything. He went in there and threw some great balls early,” Dimel said.

Much of the Miners’ offensive damage was done by wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi, in conjunction with McConnell. Akharaiyi caught eight passes for 223 yards and two scores, by far a career night for him as he become the eighth UTEP player to go over 200 yards receiving in a single game.

Akharaiyi’s 223 yards tied the fifth-most receiving yards in a single game by a Miner in program history.

Torrance Burgess and Deion Hankins combined to rush for 148 yards on the ground, leading a strong rushing effort as the Miners looked to bleed the clock after the big first quarter.

Playing with a cushion, the Miners’ defense went to work, forcing a pair of turnovers in the second half to help seal the victory, while holding the Panthers to 363 total yards.

A big moment for UTEP came in the second half, when defensive end Praise Amaewhule recorded a sack to break the all-time career sacks record at UTEP with 20.5 in his time with the Miners.

UTEP will now turn its attention to the 100th Battle of I-10 vs. rival NMSU on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Sun Bowl.

“The Miners will be ready to play some great football. Hopefully we get more guys healthy and ready to play a great game at home in the Sun Bowl,” Dimel said.