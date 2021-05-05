Maring becomes Golding’s first UTEP recruit

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Bonke Maring, a 6’10 center from Blinn College, officially signed his letter of intent with UTEP on Tuesday.

Maring is new coach Joe Golding’s first recruit to El Paso and will add some much-needed frontcourt depth to the Miners roster. Maring averaged 12.6 points and 8 rebounds per game for the Buccaneers in 2021.

“Bonke gives us a great inside presence and is immediately ready to play with his size, strength and girth. We feel he’s very complete and can play over both shoulders,” said Golding. “He can play in the low post; the high post and he can rebound the ball. Offensively, he’ll give us immediate help at the high and low post which is very key and integral to our offense.”

The Cypress, Texas, native was named to the All-Region XIV Conference second team in 2021. If Tydus Verhoeven and Bryson Williams both elect to go elsewhere, he could play an even bigger role in the Miners offense in his first year with the program.