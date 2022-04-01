EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first official signee of the Joe Golding era at UTEP was the first Miner to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal following the 2021-22 season on Friday.

Bonke Maring, a Houston native who came to UTEP from Blinn College, entered his name in the Portal Friday morning. Maring played in 22 games for the Miners, but averaged just two points per game and played an average of just seven minutes per game.

Golding has hinted numerous times that there could be big changes to UTEP’s roster for the 2022-23 season. While Maring is the first to enter the Portal, he likely won’t be the last.

Starting point guard Jamal Bieniemy is also planning on turning pro and hiring an agent, sources told KTSM earlier this week.

UTEP has been hot on the recruiting trail since the season ended and are closing in on a guard from the Big Ten. Sam Sessoms, a graduate transfer from Penn State, listed UTEP in his top six schools on Friday.

Expect UTEP to continue working the recruiting trail, as Golding looks to rebuild the roster for the 2022-23 season.