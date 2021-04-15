Man of his word, Golding picks up breakfast tab in meet-and-greet with UTEP fans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New UTEP head coach Joe Golding won his introductory press conference on Wednesday at the Don Haskins Center. Golding recognized the history and the tradition of the program, he embraced the El Paso community, and he even promised them breakfast on Thursday morning.

“I will be at Lucy’s Cafe — I can promise you — in the morning at 8:30 to pay tribute to the legend of Coach [Don] Haskins,” said Golding in his introductory press conference on Wednesday. “I will be there at 8:30 a.m. and anyone in El Paso, Texas, that wants to come see Joe Golding, come join us. Just bring enough money for season tickets and I’ll buy your breakfast.”

Golding was a man of his word. Sporting a Texas Western mask and a UTEP athletics polo, he and his wife Amanda rolled up to Lucy’s Cafe on Mesa Street at 8:30 a.m. and ordered a couple machaca burritos.

“When I was researching the job and researching Coach [Don} Haskins with the history and tradition of this program, Lucy’s Cafe kept coming up in articles,” said Golding. “It was a place Coach Haskins liked to go — there was some other sports — with it being so close to campus. He loved to come here and get a machaca.”

The Golding’s didn’t just show up for the food — although he did say it was the best burrito in the country — they came to engage with the fan base. It is something Golding feels is an important facet in building a winning program.

“We are going to continue to do this,” said Golding. “We will continue to reach out to the city of El Paso and continue to engage in the community as we move forward here.”