Luke’s Legacy: Faith, Family, Football

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a KTSM 9 Sports exclusive sit down interview, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg shares intimate details on his son’s, Luke Laufenberg, battle with cancer. Luke, a tight end on the UTEP football team, died on August 22 after battling a rare form of leukemia for more than two years.

The Miners are honoring Luke with a special decal on their helmets and many players have dedicated the 2019 season to him. Head coach Dana Dimel and UTEP Athletics honored Babe and the Laufenberg family during the Miners’ home opener win over Houston Baptist. It was UTEP’s first win at Sun Bowl Stadium since 2016.

Can’t thank @UTEPFB @UTEPAthletics enough for honoring my Luke. Then honored him again by winning the game. UTEP football coaches and players, and the beautiful people of the city of El Paso, will always be in my families hearts. pic.twitter.com/sb3Hcklu4f — Babe Laufenberg (@BabeLaufenberg) September 2, 2019

Instead of retiring Luke’s No. 2 jersey, UTEP has decided to create an annual competition among players to win the honor of wearing his jersey.

A scholarship has been setup by the Laufenberg’s and UTEP in honor of Luke.