Lowe named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP senior defensive back and special teams specialist, Duron Lowe, has been named the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week following his 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Saturday’s game at Louisiana Tech.

House call by @Duron_lowe_1 and UTEP is right back in it. Wow. pic.twitter.com/jH12KIlz62 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 11, 2020

Lowe responded to a LA Tech touchdown drive by taking the ensuing kickoff to the house in the fourth quarter to make it a four-point game. On Saturday night, Lowe totaled 159 return yards and a touchdown.

The 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Lowe was the second of his UTEP career. He also had a 100-yard return at North Texas on Nov. 2, 2019.

Lowe is the second player in school history with two 100-yard kickoff returns in his career. Autrey Golden also turned the trick against UTSA and Tulsa in 2013.

This marks the second Special Teams Player of the Week honor of Lowe’s career with the first coming in 2019 following his 100-yard return against North Texas.