EL PASO – Dawn Hearn , who has headed up the Athletic Training Room at The University of Texas at El Paso for 27 years during a 34-year run with UTEP Athletics, is retiring. Her last day at UTEP will be Friday, June 3.



“Dawn leaves an unbelievable legacy, both at UTEP and in the Sports Medicine profession,” Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “Over 100 of her former assistants and student athletic trainers are still working in the field. With Dawn, our student-athletes’ health and safety has always been the top priority. She dedicated countless hours to keeping them healthy, and assisting them on the road to recovery. She’s a UTEP legend. We are so grateful for her many years of service. She’s earned the right to relax and have a little fun in retirement, but I know she’ll always be cheering on her Miners.”



“Once I made up my mind to retire, I have jumped in with both feet, just like I did with everything else in my career,” Hearn said. “UTEP has been very good to me, and I have been blessed to work with so many great individuals, from administrators to coaches and other staff members at the University, inside and outside of the athletic department. I have also made some great lifelong friends along the way, inside and outside the University. El Paso is a very special place. I’m so happy I had the privilege to come to the Sun City and now it is home.”



Hearn joined the Miners as an Assistant Athletic Trainer in 1988 and was promoted to Head Athletic Trainer in 1995. At the time, she was only the third female to serve as Head Athletic Trainer at an FBS school, and the second to oversee football. She was elevated to Director of Sports Medicine in 2019.



Hearn was inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008, and the Sun City Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame in 2014. She was inducted into the Texas Hall of Honor for athletic trainers this past December.



“I have been blessed to be able to assist so many student athletic trainers and student athletes over the many years in my career,” she said. “As the years go by, you don’t realize how many people you’ve touched over the course of your career. The outpouring of congratulations since I announced my retirement has been very special. This is what kept me coming back to work every day, knowing I was continually able to make a difference in someone’s life. I always said it was my reward to see an athlete contributing to the success of their team, after they had fought through an extensive rehabilitation program.”



Hearn will continue to reside in El Paso, while also spending time fishing in Truth or Consequences, N.M.