Locksley remains suspended as UTEP starts fall camp

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said on Thursday that quarterback Kai Locksley remains suspended as the Miners get set to begin fall camp on Friday.

The rest of Locksley’s UTEP teammates reported for preseason practices on Thursday, but Locksley did not, per the stipulations of his suspension. Dimel told KTSM that Locksley would not participate in Friday’s opening practice and that it was unlikely he would practice on Saturday, either.

Dimel said that a decision on Locksley’s status would be made before UTEP leaves for Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Sunday for a week of training camp.

“Where we are with Kai right now is we’re gonna make a decision before we head to Ruidoso on what Kai’s status will be,” Dimel said. “We’ll just leave it at that right now, the decision will be made by the weekend.

Locksley was suspended from the team on June 8 after he was arrested and charged with four crimes, including DWI and making a terroristic threat. UTEP told KTSM last week that it would wait out Locksley’s legal process, but the Miners have grown more confident in recent weeks about the direction of his legal proceedings.

Without Locksley at practice, that means that senior Brandon Jones will assume the reps as the first team quarterback. The Miners will have a crowded quarterback room in 2019, with seven signal callers on the roster, including Locksley.

“It’ll be an interesting camp for us just because we could have up to seven quarterbacks repping at that position,” Dimel said.

UTEP will hold its first two practices of the season on campus in El Paso, before heading north to Ruidoso on Sunday. The Miners will take Sunday off, before beginning a week of workouts in earnest on Monday.

UTEP will open the season on August 31 at home against Houston Baptist.