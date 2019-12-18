List of players UTEP football signed for 2020 season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - For the first time since 2014, the UTEP men's basketball team has won the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. The Miners edged UC Irvine 67-61 in the tournament championship game on Tuesday night at the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP junior forward Bryson Williams led the Miners with a game-high 22 points. Williams was named Tournament MVP. He is UTEP's first Tournament MVP since 2014 when Vince Hunter came away with the honor.