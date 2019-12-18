List of players UTEP football signed for 2020 season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP is announcing it’s next class of football players all day on Wednesday.
Here is a look at the early class so far:
|Name
|Position
|Hometown
|Previous School
|Kelton Moss
|DT
|Jonesboro, La.
|Kilgore College
|Jadrian Taylor
|DE
|Lufkin, Texas
|Kilgore College
|Ian James
|OL
|Aubrey, Texas
|Aubrey HS
|Keenan Stewart
|DT
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Iowa Western CC
|Tyrice Knight
|LB
|Lakeland, Fla.
|Independence CC
|Willie Eldridge
|RB
|Cypress, Texas
|Cy Ranch HS
|Verenzo Holmes
|DB
|Grovetown, Ga.
|NW Mississippi CC
|Khalil Warfield
|ATH
|San Antonio
|Antonian College Prep
|Deylon Williams
|DL
|Smyrna, Tenn.
|Independence CC
|Dennis Barnes
|DB
|Jefferson City, Mo.
|Jefferson City HS
|Dresden McIver
|DT
|San Antonio
|Veterans Memorial HS