List of players UTEP football signed for 2020 season

UTEP

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP is announcing it’s next class of football players all day on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the early class so far:

NamePositionHometownPrevious School
Kelton MossDTJonesboro, La.Kilgore College
Jadrian TaylorDELufkin, TexasKilgore College
Ian JamesOLAubrey, Texas Aubrey HS
Keenan StewartDTCedar Rapids, IowaIowa Western CC
Tyrice KnightLBLakeland, Fla. Independence CC
Willie Eldridge RBCypress, TexasCy Ranch HS
Verenzo HolmesDBGrovetown, Ga.NW Mississippi CC
Khalil WarfieldATHSan AntonioAntonian College Prep
Deylon WilliamsDLSmyrna, Tenn.Independence CC
Dennis BarnesDBJefferson City, Mo. Jefferson City HS
Dresden McIverDTSan AntonioVeterans Memorial HS

