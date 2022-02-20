BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KTSM) – In his first season competing in the heptathlon at the collegiate level, Coronado graduate and current Rice track star Grant Levesque took home the Conference USA Indoor Track & Field championship on Sunday.

Levesque scored a total of 5,626 points, winning the heptathlon 60 meter hurdles and the pole vault, setting a C-USA record in the heptathlon pole vault.

🏆 @Grant_Deca is the #CUSATF heptathlon champion! He totals 5626 points, good enough for 15th in the NCAA this season! #GoOwls👐 x #RFND pic.twitter.com/4v0BN5zchE — Rice TF & XC (@RiceTFXC) February 20, 2022

Levesque, who will compete in the decathlon during the outdoor season this spring, is currently ranked 15th in the NCAA in the heptathlon. The top 16 qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships, but most conferences hold their championship meets next weekend, so Levesque will have to wait to see if he will qualify for nationals.

Levesque has always wanted to compete in the heptathlon/decathlon and was a Texas state champion in the pole vault in 2019.

UTEP also competed at a high level at the Conference USA championships, winning a total of 13 medals, three of them gold.

📰 | 𝚄𝚃𝙴𝙿 𝙲𝚊𝚙𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚎𝚜 𝟷𝟷 𝙼𝚎𝚍𝚊𝚕𝚜 𝚘𝚗 𝙵𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝙳𝚊𝚢 𝚊𝚝 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟸 𝙲-𝚄𝚂𝙰 𝙸𝚃𝙵 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜𝚑𝚒𝚙𝚜 𝚂𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚢



📸: @ConferenceUSA pic.twitter.com/aPzvecrjlZ — UTEP Track & Field/XC (@UTEPTrack) February 21, 2022

UTEP distance runner Kenneth Talavera headlined the day with a pair of first-place finishes, and sprinter/hurdler Maribel Caicedo was also the best in her event.

Talavera opened the final day of competition by capturing gold in the men’s mile run, clocking in a personal-best 4:06.81. He’s the first Miner since 2018 to win the event. The Juarez, Mexico, product followed with another stellar performance, this time in the 800-meter run, clocking in at 1:53.37 and crossing the finish line first with open arms.

Caicedo won her second career gold medal in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, turning in a time of 8.36. She also won the 2020 championship race.

Carolyne Chepkosgei also captured multiple medals. The senior took silver in the women’s mile (4:52.52), while earning her second silver medal in the 800-meter run (2:09.13).

Freshman Jordani Woodley won silver in the men’s 60-meter hurdles, turning in a time of 7.86.

Fellow freshman Krishna Jayasankar also took silver, hurling a personal-best 15.00m (49-2.5) mark in the women’s shot put.

Jevaughn Powell, performing in his second C-USA Indoor Championships, took silver in the men’s 400-meter dash, clocking in a 47.36.

The men’s 4×400-meter relay team won silver to conclude the day. The team made up of Ronaldo Griffiths, Woodley, Stephen Carreto and Powell clocked in a season-best 3:14.65. Woodley and Powell also ended up with multiple medals on Sunday.

Karoline Daland placed third in the women’s 3000-meter run, as the indoor junior clocked in a personal-best 9:34.95 for bronze.

Also capturing bronze, this time in the men’s 3000-meter run, was Victor Kibiego. The freshman recorded a personal-best 8:10.74.

Charlotte won the men’s team title with 155.5 points, while Middle Tennessee (94 points) and UTSA (91.5) rounded out the top three. UTEP finished fourth with 91 points.

Southern Miss won on the women’s side with 101 points. Middle Tennessee (91 points) and UTSA (84) rounded out the top three. The UTEP women tied for fifth with Rice (69 points).