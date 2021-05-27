Laufenberg’s holds fundraiser in Dallas to benefit ‘Luke’s Fight Fund’ at UTEP

DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) — Sports celebrities across Texas came together on Thursday morning to support former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg. The mission is to raise money for his late son, ‘Luke’s Fight Fund,’ honoring his legacy.

Luke, who received a scholarship to play tight end at UTEP, died after his second battle with a rare form of leukemia in 2019. He was just 21-years-old. However, ever after Luke’s passing, the fight has not stopped. Babe, along with UTEP Athletics officials, established the fund and is building a nutrition fueling station for UTEP student-athletes in Luke’s honor.

“One thing I learned through the ordeal of [Luke] being diagnosed with cancer, fighting through that, relapsing and then ultimately passing is that there are a lot of people out there who are ready and willing to help,” said Babe. “We had a good group of them here today.”

Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach, Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Witten, Daryl Johnston, Mark McLemore, Marty Turco, Sonny Dykes and more attended the fundraiser at Al Biernat’s in Dallas. The goal is for the nutrition fueling station to be completed within the next year on the campus of UTEP.

UTEP football continues to honor Luke with his former teammates wearing his jersey on gamedays. Senior wide receiver, Justin Garrett, currently wears Luke’s No. 2 jersey with the name ‘Laufenberg’ across the back. Head coach Dana Dimel also created a weekly award in Luke’s name, given to the player that best exemplifies his fighting spirit.