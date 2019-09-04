Laufenberg’s collaborate with UTEP on Luke Laufenberg ‘Fight’ Endowed Scholarship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Laufenberg family has teamed with UTEP Athletics to establish the Luke Laufenberg FIGHT Endowed Scholarship, in honor of the former Miner who passed away at the age of 21 on Aug. 22 following a two-year battle with cancer.

A tight end from Dallas, Laufenberg joined the Miners for 2019 spring ball after playing at Mesa Community College in 2017. He played his senior season at Argyle Liberty Christian High School, where he was named 2016 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and honorable mention All-District. He initially walked on at Texas A&M before continuing his football career at Mesa Community College, prior to being diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma.

Contributions to the Luke Laufenberg FIGHT Endowed Scholarship are now being accepted online at https://givingto.utep.edu/LaufenbergFootballScholarship. Multiple giving options are available. For more information, please call (915) 747-6787 or email MAC@utep.edu.

“On behalf of Luke’s mom, Joan, and his brother, Joe Willie, we are incredibly grateful to UTEP and the entire Miners community for helping make our Luke’s dream of playing Division I college football a reality,” said Luke’s dad, Babe Laufenberg. “We hope this scholarship will honor Luke’s legacy and allow other hardworking, dedicated athletes with big dreams and even bigger ‘FIGHT’ the opportunity to wear Miners’ orange and blue.”

“The scholarship endowment for Luke is really special because he is going to stay in our hearts and souls for many years,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “He was a fighter, a champion and a wonderful person. He was a very talented young man who left a huge mark on everyone he came in contact with.”