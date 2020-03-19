Lathon to transfer from UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP sophomore guard Jordan Lathon has informed the program he will transfer. Lathon hits the transfer portal for the second time in three months.

UTEP confirms to #KTSM9Sports that sophomore guard Jordan Lathon has informed the program he will transfer. Miners down two guards now and it’s all playing out like it did back in December. #CUSAmbb — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) March 19, 2020

Lathon left the program December 29, 2019, missed the team’s first two conference games, only to return to the team on January 6, 2020. He finished out the regular season with the Miners, sharing playing time with fellow sophomore guard Nigel Hawkins, who also announced his plans to transfer on Thursday.

Lathon averaged 5.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this season. His numbers were down from 2018-2019 when he averaged 10.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.