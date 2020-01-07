Lathon returns to UTEP, 8 days after entering transfer portal

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Just eight days after entering the NCAA transfer portal, UTEP sophomore guard Jordan Lathon has returned to the program, a source confirmed to KTSM on Monday night.

The news was first reported by Steve Kaplowitz of 600 ESPN Radio El Paso.

The source told KTSM that Lathon is expected to play in the Miners’ Conference USA home opener against Southern Miss on Thursday night at the Don Haskins Center.

KTSM spoke to head coach Rodney Terry at his radio show on Monday night regarding Lathon’s return.

“You have to be sympathetic to what he’s going through and what his family is going through,” Terry said. “That’s what I tried to stress to Jordan, we’re there for you. If we can help you in any way, we’ll be a support for you in whatever you choose to do.”

KTSM reached out to Lathon after the news of his return broke. The sophomore guard offered this statement as an answer for his surprising return: “My family is the most important thing to me. Since I’ve been living in El Paso, my God-mother, who I lived with before coming to college, unexpectedly passed away in Kansas City.

“I was unable to attend her memorial service and after losing her, things became an uphill battle for me. I recently learned that other close family members were dealing with similar health issues and naturally, I became concerned about their well-being and wanted to be closer to home. After having the opportunity to take a step back mentally, physically & process things directly with my support system, we collectively decided that it is in my best interest to return to UTEP.

“I truly appreciate my family, friends, coaches, teammates and the El Paso community for their understanding and support. I have retracted my transfer request and will rejoin the team to help contest for a C-USA championship.”

Lathon entered the transfer portal on December 29, telling KTSM at the time, “Due to unforeseen circumstances regarding my family and I, we have decided that it is in my best interest to transfer from UTEP. I want to thank Coach Terry for the opportunity and the fans for their great support. We would appreciate privacy, as we deal with these personal family matters. Please keep me & my family in positive prayers.”

Lathon returned to El Paso on Monday, after UTEP lost conference road games to Florida International and Florida Atlantic over the weekend. Terry said there would be a process for Lathon working his way back into the lineup.

“Just like anything, when you make decisions you’ll have to come back and earn the trust of your teammates and work your way back,” Terry said. “He will. Jordan is a good kid and he’s excited about being back. He understand where his role is right now and how best he can help his team.”

Before entering the transfer portal, Lathon was averaging 6.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 13 games as the Miners’ starting point guard. It is unclear if Lathon will immediately return to his role as a starter for UTEP.

Lathon was one of two UTEP guards that entered the transfer portal in a two-day span in late December. Nigel Hawkins also entered the portal, but returned to the Miners after Lathon left. With Lathon’s return, UTEP still expects Hawkins to remain with the team this time, a source told KTSM.

UTEP will host Southern Miss at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.