Lathon enters transfer portal, Hawkins will stay with UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the second consecutive day, a UTEP guard has entered the transfer portal. Sophomore Jordan Lathon will leave the program, which was first reported by the popular recruiting site Verbal Commits.

UTEP G Jordan Lathon (SO) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/pK5uDtA7oK — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) December 29, 2019

Lathon averaged 27.1 minutes, 6.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 13 games this season with the Miners.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances regarding my family and I, we have decided it is in my best interest to transfer from UTEP,” said Lathon in a statement to KTSM 9 Sports. “I want to thank coach [Rodney] Terry and the fans for their great support. We would appreciate privacy as we deal with these personal family matters. Please keep me and my family in positive prayers.”

Spoke with UTEP guard Jordan Lathon, who has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Lathon sent the statement below to KTSM regarding his transfer out of the Miners’ program. pic.twitter.com/33FJEk4TNg — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 29, 2019

The move comes just over 24 hours after UTEP’s other true sophomore guard, Nigel Hawkins, entered the transfer portal. However, sources tell KTSM 9 Sports that Hawkins has decided to stay at UTEP following Lathon’s decision to leave the program. KTSM 9 Sports the first to report that Hawkins has removed his name from the portal.

Sources tell #KTSM9Sports that UTEP sophomore guard Nigel Hawkins has pulled his name out of the transfer portal. Hawkins appears to be back after teammate Jordan Lathon entered the portal today. #CUSAmbb — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) December 29, 2019

Hawkins is averaging 15.8 minutes, 3.8 points and 2.2 assists per game this season.

The Miners are 9-4 this season and will play at FIU on Thursday in Miami, Florida. UTEP head coach Rodney Terry is expected to address the media prior to the road trip.