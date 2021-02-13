Late run pushes UTEP to 77-68 win over FIU to sweep weekend series

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Buoyed by a massive 16-2 run down the stretch, UTEP rallied to defeat FIU 77-68 at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday night.

Trailing by eight points midway through the second half, the Miners finally came alive. UTEP took a one-point lead on a Jamal Bieniemy three with under 10 minutes to play, and turned a 1-point, 54-53 deficit into a 13 point, 69-56 advantage in under four minutes late thanks to the 16-2 run.

Souley Boum scored a game-high 28 points and Christian Agnew provided a big boost off the bench for the second night in a row with 17 points. Bryson Williams and Bieniemy also chipped in 11 points apiece.

FINAL: An extended 16-2 run late in the second half pushes UTEP over the top to a 77-68 win over FIU. 28 points from Souley Boum, 17 for Christian Agnew as the Miners finally get a #CUSA weekend sweep.



Eric Lovett had 21 points to lead the way for FIU.

The victory secured the first Conference USA sweep of the season for UTEP, who have struggled with the back-to-back format the league has adopted in 2020-21 all season. It also came at a very important time for the program, with questions swirling around head coach Rodney Terry throughout the week.

UTEP is now 10-10, 6-8 in league play and will travel to play at Florida Atlantic next weekend. The Miners are in a tie for fifth play in C-USA’s West Division with Rice.