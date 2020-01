Late-game mistakes doom UTEP in home loss to Louisiana Tech

EL PASO, Texas – Amorie Archibald had 14 points as Louisiana Tech narrowly beat UTEP 64-61 on Saturday night.

Derric Jean had 13 points for Louisiana Tech (12-4, 3-1 Conference USA). DaQuan Bracey added 12 points.

“We can make excuses about experience, but you only get that kind of experience by being in those late-game situations, learning from those and getting better from those situations,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry.

Louisiana Tech totaled 30 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Bryson Williams had 17 points and three blocks for the Miners (10-7, 1-3). Souley Boum added 12 points. Eric Vila had seven rebounds.

“We were up a significant amount with 3:43 to go. That’s winning time. We have to lock-in on our defensive assignments and execute on offense,” said Williams.

Louisiana Tech matches up against Rice at home on Thursday. UTEP matches up against UTSA at home on Wednesday.