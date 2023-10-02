EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Saturday, Louisiana Tech suspended linebacker Brevin Randle indefinitely after Randle was seen on video stepping on UTEP offensive lineman Steven Hubbard’s head/neck during a play in the second quarter of last Friday night’s game between LA Tech and UTEP at the Sun Bowl.
On Monday, Louisiana Tech issued an official statement from Randle himself on his action on Friday night.
Louisiana Tech football head coach Sonny Cumbie also issued a statement on the incident between Randle and Hubbard.
“I want to apologize to [UTEP head coach] coach [Dana] Dimel, Steven Hubbard, and the UTEP football program on behalf of our team and coaching staff. What happened during the game was far outside the bounds of sportsmanship and competition. We have indefinitely suspended Brevin [Randle] and will continue to address consequences.”
Randle was not penalized for his action during the game on Friday night. Randle remained in the game and played the rest of the contest. He had six total tackles, three solo tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss in LA Tech’s 24-10 win over UTEP at the Sun Bowl on Friday.