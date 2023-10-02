EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Saturday, Louisiana Tech suspended linebacker Brevin Randle indefinitely after Randle was seen on video stepping on UTEP offensive lineman Steven Hubbard’s head/neck during a play in the second quarter of last Friday night’s game between LA Tech and UTEP at the Sun Bowl.

Here's the clip of LA Tech LB Brevin Randle stepping on the helmet of downed UTEP LT Steven Hubbard during Friday night's game at the Sun Bowl.



Randle has been suspended indefinitely by the program. https://t.co/RIaydgwZi9 pic.twitter.com/fIr1aGfks2 — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) September 30, 2023

On Monday, Louisiana Tech issued an official statement from Randle himself on his action on Friday night.

New: #LATech has issued an official statement from LB Brevin Randle after being suspended indefinitely from the team on Saturday: pic.twitter.com/dgKB8ymgPT — Matt Belinson (@BelinsonMatt) October 2, 2023

“I want to apologize and take full accountability for my action towards Steven Hubbard and the UTEP football program. I am aware that my action was unacceptable and does not align with what Louisiana Tech or I stand for. Although one play does not define me as a person or a player, I take this as a lesson to learn from and hope others can learn from me because I will never condone behavior of the matter. I hope this finds your heart well as I plan to use my time away from the game, I love to reflect on how I have impacted Steven, my university, team, and family.” Brevin Randle, LA Tech linebacker

Louisiana Tech football head coach Sonny Cumbie also issued a statement on the incident between Randle and Hubbard.

“I want to apologize to [UTEP head coach] coach [Dana] Dimel, Steven Hubbard, and the UTEP football program on behalf of our team and coaching staff. What happened during the game was far outside the bounds of sportsmanship and competition. We have indefinitely suspended Brevin [Randle] and will continue to address consequences.”

Randle was not penalized for his action during the game on Friday night. Randle remained in the game and played the rest of the contest. He had six total tackles, three solo tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss in LA Tech’s 24-10 win over UTEP at the Sun Bowl on Friday.