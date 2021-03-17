KTSM to host Texas Western 55th Anniversary Celebration on Facebook

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Friday, March 19, 2021, will mark the 55th anniversary of the 1966 Texas Western basketball team that defeated Kentucky to win the national championship.

The team is credited with winning arguably the most important game in the history of college sports, as the Miners became the first team to win it all with an all-black starting five.

On the 55th anniversary of the historic game, KTSM 9 News will honor El Paso’s champions with a special anniversary celebration at 7 p.m. on the KTSM 9 News Facebook page.

Friday is the 55th anniversary of Texas Western's history win over Kentucky to win the 1966 NCAA Championship.



To honor the team, KTSM has a special anniversary celebration planned for 7 pm Friday on our Facebook page, including interviews with a few of the guys. @UTEP_MBB pic.twitter.com/b6fjDH1nhD — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 18, 2021

The celebration will include full-length interviews with some of the stars of the team, like David Lattin, Nevil Shed, Togo Railey and Willie Worsley. The players provided some details of the game and of the team that fans of the Miners will want to hear.

“(Kentucky) had no idea what they were getting into, they talked about that later, the had no clue what they were getting into until they got on the court with us,” said Lattin.

