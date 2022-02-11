EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After nearly two months of being sidelined with a foot injury, UTEP’s Keonte Kennedy is creeping closer to a return for the Miners.

Kennedy, who last played in a game on Dec. 22 vs. Bradley, has been in a walking boot since before the new year, after injuring his foot late in that loss to the Braves.

However, the Miners’ third-leading scorer (13.3 points per game) finally got out of the boot earlier this week, meaning he’s ready for phase two of his rehab. Kennedy was at UTEP practice this week rehabbing his foot.

UTEP has always eyed late February for Kennedy’s return to the line-up and that appears as though it could be a possibility. There’s still plenty of work to be done on the redshirt sophomore’s part to be ready to play, but the Miners are optimistic.

“He’s not going to lose how to play basketball, but there’s some conditioning that he’ll have to do,” said UTEP head coach Joe Golding earlier this week. “We’ve been without him for six or seven weeks and we’ve got new sets and plays in so he’ll have to catch up and learn that stuff. So it’ll take time but we’re excited to get him back. He gives us another option to play here down the stretch.”

At the time of his injury, Kennedy had scored in double figures in five consecutive games and six of his last seven contests. He is also still UTEP’s leading rebounder at 5.9 rebounds per game, despite having missed 11 games.

UTEP will continue to play without Kennedy on Super Bowl Sunday at home, when they host Marshall at 1 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.