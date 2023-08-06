NEW YORK, New York (KTSM) – Former Irvin High School and UTEP basketball star Kayla Thornton scored 8 points and hauled in 7 rebounds in the New York Liberty’s 99-61 win over the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces at the Barclays Center on Sunday.

Sandy Brondello on Kayla Thornton: "She's a luxury to have on your team because you're always gonna get great effort from her. She loves defense, she loves to compete. It's not about scoring for her." (Q: @bheyman99) — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) August 6, 2023

One of the best basketball players to come out of El Paso is now contributing for one of the best WNBA teams this year. Thornton and the Liberty are currently in second place in the WNBA standings with a 22-6 record.

The Liberty got one step closer to the first place Las Vegas Aces after they secured a 99-61 win on Sunday. New York is now 2.5 games behind first-place Las Vegas in the league standings.

Since the start of the season, New York and Las Vegas were the two of top contenders for the 2023 WNBA title. The two teams met for the first time back in June where the Aces beat the Liberty by 17. The Liberty got revenge on Sunday with a 38-point win over the Aces.

The Liberty handed the Aces just their third loss of the season.

These two teams will have several more meetings this season. Next meeting between New York and Las Vegas will be on Aug. 15 as part of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.