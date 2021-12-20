Kalu named C-USA Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week for Miners

DALLAS, Texas– UTEP forward Kevin Kalu has been named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday. He is the first Miner to claim the honor since Jordan Lathon did most recently during the 2018-19 season (Feb. 25).

The Baltimore, Md., product came alive with career highs in points (eight) and assists (two) while adding four rebounds to help hold off upset-minded McNeese, 82-72, on Dec. 16.

The Miners won for the first time on the year when trailing at the break, and in fact erased what was once a 12-point halftime deficit to claim their fifth double-digit victory out of six wins. Kalu played 25 minutes, didn’t miss a shot from the field (2-2) or at the charity stripe (4-4).

UTEP continues its three-game homestand when it participates in the 60th-anniversary edition of the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational, with two contests in as many days. The Miners open the oldest collegiate holiday basketball tournament in the nation when they face NC Central at 7 p.m. MT on Tuesday (Dec. 21).

They will square off against either Bradley or Sam Houston State on the ensuing day at either 5 or 7 p.m.. Jon Teicher (41st year) and Steve Yellen (19th year) will be on the call, which can be followed on “The Home Of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, the UTEP Miners App. For tickets, fans may call the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office at (915) 747-UTEP, email tickets@utep.edu, or visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or in person (Brumbelow Building on UTEP campus, 201 Glory Road) Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the 2021 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational please go to www.sunbowl.org.

OK Big Kev, way to go get that @ConferenceUSA Freshman of the Week Award🔥



🔗: https://t.co/TwSOVpLose



🔶: Kalu is the first Miner to win the honor since Jordan Lathon in 2018-19 pic.twitter.com/hFu9GcQdhT — UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEPMBB) December 20, 2021

