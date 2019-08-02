Kai Locksley reinstated to UTEP football team

EL PASO, TEXAS – UTEP is welcoming back quarterback Kai Locksley who had been suspended ever since he was arrested earlier this year.

UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter and head football coach Dana Dimel announced in a news release that the suspension had been lifted, and he has been reinstated to the UTEP football team.

As part of his reinstatement to the team, a source told KTSM Locksley will be eligible for the entire season of play; he will not be suspended for any games.

“While the legal process has not come to a complete conclusion, we believe that the final charges against Kai will not be as severe as what has been reported,” Senter said in the release. “Young people make mistakes and it is important that they learn from these mistakes. We believe in restorative justice and feel that Kai will benefit more in the long run by getting the necessary support and guidance from his coaches and teammates, rather than being dismissed from the team.”

“While we welcome Kai back to our football team, I want to make it very clear that he will have a list of expectations placed on him,” Dimel said in the release. “We will keep these expectations in-house, but a zero-tolerance policy will be in effect. The rest is up to Kai, but we’re hopeful that he can come out of all this the best possible person and teammate.”

Locksley played in nine games for the Miners in 2018, starting all but one game. He had 937 yards and three touchdowns through the air while rushing for 340 yards with six scores.

He was suspended from the team on June 8 after he was arrested and charged with four crimes, including DWI and making a terroristic threat.

A complaint affidavit from the El Paso County Constable Precinct 4, said that Locksley allegedly shouted at a group of people that he “had a handgun with a full magazine and would empty it on the individuals.”

Locksley was also cursing at the individuals during the exchange before getting into a white Ford Fusion and putting his car in reverse. The arresting deputy saw the car in motion and conducted a felony stop, the affidavit said.

Locksley told the deputy that the gun, a Smith and Wesson SD40 with a full magazine, was at his side, and he was placed under arrest, according to the affidavit. The deputy found the gun between the driver seat and center console.

The deputy noticed that Locksley “seemed impaired and had unstable balance, slurred speech, and bloodshot eyes,” the document said. His breath also smelled like alcohol, the affidavit said.

When asked for a blood specimen, Locksley allegedly said he “would not do anything and wanted a lawyer,” the affidavit said.

As the deputy did inventory on the vehicle for towing purposes, he found a prescription bottle with marijuana, weighing about .057 ounces, the affidavit said.

Locksley’s attorney Jim Darnell told KTSM on Friday that they’re still waiting for an initial hearing to be scheduled. Darnell remains confident that the case will end in a positive manner for the UTEP quarterback.

UTEP told KTSM last week that it would wait out Locksley’s legal process, but the Miners have grown more confident in recent weeks about the direction of his legal proceedings.