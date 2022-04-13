EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Derick Hamilton, a 6’10 forward from Bossier Parish Community College, signed a letter of intent with UTEP on Wednesday, the school announced.

Originally from Baton Rouge, Louis., Hamilton averaged 11 points per game on almost 70 percent shooting in 30 games (23 starts) for BPCC in 2021-22.

Hamilton will have three years of eligibility at UTEP. The Miners have lost nine players from Joe Golding’s first season at the helm of UTEP and Hamilton could be an important get.

“We are excited about Derick being a part of our program,” said Golding in a statement. “He comes from an unbelievable family and has improved as a player every year. His unique combination of size and skill, that combined with an extremely high ceiling, will provide a low post presence for years to come at UTEP.”

The Miners’ coaching staff is still hitting the recruiting trail hard in search of new players for 2022-23.