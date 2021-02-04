Jerry Armstrong, member of 1966 Texas Western basketball team, dies at age 76

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Jerry Armstrong, who played for the legendary 1966 Texas Western basketball team that won the national championship, died on Thursday at the age of 76.

Armstrong’s nephew called into the Dan Patrick Show to break the news. According to Steve Kaplowitz of 600 ESPN El Paso, Armstrong had been battling stage 4 cancer.

A defensive standout, Armstrong played a crucial role in the 1966 national semifinal, locking down Jerry Chambers of Utah to secure the Miners’ spot in the title game against Kentucky. The Miners famously beat Kentucky to become the first team with an all-black starting five to win a national championship.

UTEP head coach Rodney Terry was among those who mourned Armstrong’s loss on social media on Thursday.

Saddened to hear of the passing of one of our own, 1966 UTEP National Champion Jerry Amstrong. Jerry spent 30 years as an outstanding coach and educator, and is in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. Sending our prayers to all of Jerry’s loved ones. — Rodney Terry (@RodneyTerry) February 4, 2021

“(The national title) is a big thing here in El Paso,” said Jon Teicher, the Voice of the Miners. “Any time we lose a member of the 1966 team, it carries meaning.”

Armstrong is now the fourth player from the 1966 team to pass away, following Bobby Joe Hill, Harry Flournoy, and Orsten Artis. Head coach Don Haskins died in 2008.