Jerry Armstrong, member of 1966 Texas Western basketball team, dies at age 76

UTEP

by:

Posted: / Updated:

courtesy UTEP athletics

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Jerry Armstrong, who played for the legendary 1966 Texas Western basketball team that won the national championship, died on Thursday at the age of 76.

Armstrong’s nephew called into the Dan Patrick Show to break the news. According to Steve Kaplowitz of 600 ESPN El Paso, Armstrong had been battling stage 4 cancer.

A defensive standout, Armstrong played a crucial role in the 1966 national semifinal, locking down Jerry Chambers of Utah to secure the Miners’ spot in the title game against Kentucky. The Miners famously beat Kentucky to become the first team with an all-black starting five to win a national championship.

UTEP head coach Rodney Terry was among those who mourned Armstrong’s loss on social media on Thursday.

“(The national title) is a big thing here in El Paso,” said Jon Teicher, the Voice of the Miners. “Any time we lose a member of the 1966 team, it carries meaning.”

Armstrong is now the fourth player from the 1966 team to pass away, following Bobby Joe Hill, Harry Flournoy, and Orsten Artis. Head coach Don Haskins died in 2008.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

DEA Tip of Week: Ways to Decline a Drug Offer

Update, reminders on City of El Paso's curbside recycling program

City of El Paso allocating 20 percent of weekly vaccines for those aged 75 and older

Officer-Involved Shooting

Homeless moved from an alleyway, county looking for solutions

Winter Gardening

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Local Sports

More Local Sports