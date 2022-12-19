EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP defensive end Jadrian Taylor announced that he would enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Taylor made the announcement on his Twitter on Sunday night.

My Farewell to El Paso and UTEP ❤️ thank you for all the love! To all my teammates, coaches, family and fans, I LOVE YOU. I will be entering the 2023 NFL DRAFT



FULL HIGHLIGHT LINK ON YOUTUBE – https://t.co/GSVoRhO0Yc pic.twitter.com/6r58XYdH9h — Jadrian “Kamo” Taylor (@kamo_js) December 19, 2022

Taylor is coming off a spectacular 2022 season. In 12 games played, Taylor recorded 42 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. That one fumble recovery led to Taylor going 100-yards for a touchdown at Charlotte.

Taylor’s 9.5 total sacks on the season were enough to lead Conference USA. The cherry on top of his senior season was a place on the 2022 All-Conference USA first team.

Taylor joins defensive back Dennis Barnes as another Miners’ player to publicly announce his intentions of turning pro.