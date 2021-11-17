Jacob Cowing already in rarefied air of UTEP wide receiver greats

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP may have lost on Saturday at North Texas in heartbreaking fashion, but it wasn’t all bad news for Miners wide receiver Jacob Cowing.

The sophomore from Arizona caught five passes for 174 yards and a touchdown in the 20-17 defeat, but in doing so, Cowing eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the season, with still two regular season games, plus a potential bowl game remaining on the Miners schedule.

Cowing is in rarefied air among UTEP receivers now. He’s one of just seven Miners to ever go over 1,000 yards receiving in a single season and is the first to do it since Kris Adams accomplished the feat in 2010.

“That was one of my goals coming into this program in 2019, was trying to break some records,” said Cowing. So that was a huge blessing to accomplish that, but the job’s not done. I still have more goals to accomplish so I’m just here trying to get better each and every day.”

On the season, Cowing has 51 receptions for 1,097 yards and five touchdowns. With likely three games left on the slate, there’s a very good chance he could set some UTEP records. Cowing is currently ranked seventh in all of FBS football in receiving yards.

If he gains 423 receiving yards in the final three UTEP games of 2021, Cowing would break the Miners’ single-season receiving yards record that was set by Chuck Hughes in 1965. Cowing also has 12 100-yard games in his career (seven in 2021), tying him for second all-time at UTEP. The record is 13, also held by Hughes.

Additionally, Cowing’s 2,338 career receiving yards ranks him seventh on UTEP’s all-time list. At the pace he’s been on, it’s not out of the question that he could eclipse Johnnie Lee Higgins’ record of 3,218 career receiving yards some time in the 2022 season.

UTEP will host Rice in its home finale on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Sun Bowl. The Miners plan on wearing their Texas Western throwback uniforms for the Senior Day clash.

Cowing could once again have a big day in the passing game; despite being named after a flying predator, the Owls have struggled to defend the pass in 2021, ranking 11th out of 14 teams in Conference USA.

UTEP safety Dy'vonne Inyang looks set to return to the field Saturday vs. Rice. Dana Dimel said he was getting an MRI today, looks like it checked out ok. Inyang is a major playmaker in the secondary; Miners have missed him.

Additionally for UTEP, the Miners are likely to get safety Dy’Vonne Inyang back from injury for this game. Inyang missed UTEP’s last two contests with a hip injury, but after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday, he was cleared to play.

It’s a big boost for the Miners secondary; Inyang has 38 tackles, three for a loss, and two of UTEP’s seven total interceptions in 2021.