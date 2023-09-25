EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coming off another disappointing loss over the weekend at home to UNLV, things didn’t look a whole lot brighter for UTEP on Monday.

A 45-28 defeat at the hands of the Rebels dropped the Miners to 1-4 five games into the 2023 season, with a pivotal Conference USA game vs. Louisiana Tech coming up for UTEP on Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

But before the Miners can get to that game, they’ll have to navigate a bevy of injuries during a short week of preparation for LA Tech.

UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison did not practice on Monday and could be seen with a protective sleeve on his throwing arm. While both Hardison and head coach Dana Dimel said he’d be good to go for Friday, Hardison was one of just a few players to worry about.

“I feel good, I feel really good,” Hardison said on Monday. “Guys have to step up and the guys are injured have to get in the training room and try to get back. We have some depth to this team and we’re going to be alright.”

Wide receiver Tyrin Smith also didn’t practice, after missing all of last week, plus the UNLV game with an injury. Offensive lineman Steven Hubbard, running back Mike Franklin, defensive backs McKel Broussard and Trejon Hugue and others also did not play vs. the Rebels; running back Deion Hankins was limited in that game.

Dime was bullish on the returns of at least some of their injured players on Monday at his press conference, especially Hankins, who played some vs. UNLV.

“There’s not anybody that played last week that shouldn’t play this week,” Dimel said. “We thought Deion was going to be good to go last week and we got to gametime and he really wasn’t. His action was limited. Today he practiced, he didn’t practice last Monday.”

UTEP hopes they’ll have more hands on deck for Friday’s short-week showdown vs. the Bulldogs at the Sun Bowl. The Miners are currently one-point favorites over LA Tech.