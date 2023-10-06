EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five days before UTEP will begin an uphill climb towards what it hopes is bowl eligibility, the 1-5 Miners have no idea who will start at quarterback for them on Oct. 11 on the road at Florida International.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel flat-out said, “we don’t know who’s going to play,” as he lamented the Miners’ massive injury issues at the quarterback position at his weekly press conference on Friday. The Miners will travel to play FIU (3-3, 0-3 Conference USA) next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. MT on ESPN2, as part of the Weekday CUSA movement.

UTEP (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) was without starting quarterback Gavin Hardison in a 24-10 loss to Louisiana Tech on Sept. 29, as he deals with an injury to his throwing arm. Backup Kevin Hurley and third-stringer Jake McNamara both sustained concussions in the loss to the Bulldogs and it’s unclear when all three might be healthy enough to return. Dimel said the official status of all three players is still day-to-day.

So, the Miners are down to their fourth-string quarterback Cade McConnell, a redshirt sophomore with a quarterback pedigree (his father played at East Carolina in the 1990s), who played in mop-up duty vs. LA Tech, going 4-11 for 48 yards in the game’s dying embers.

“You never want to see injuries to your team anywhere, but it’s my job to be prepared. This week, I’ve been getting more of the reps and having to be kind of thrust into that role. If it’s my time to go in and have to step up for the team, then that’s what I expect myself to do,” McConnell told KTSM on Friday. “I’m going to be there for my teammates around me. We have a lot of seniors on this team and guys that are counting on me or whoever’s back there to make some plays and that’s we’re going to go out and do.”

On Friday, Dimel said what should be obvious: if Hardison is healthy enough, he’ll get the start at FIU. While Dimel said Hardison is feeling a lot better, the four-year starter still hasn’t taken any reps under center this week, or really at all since getting hurt vs. UNLV on Sept. 23. Concussion protocol makes Hurley and McNamara even bigger unknowns.

Dimel didn’t discuss quarterback depth behind McConnell if it gets to that, but it would appear that true freshman Seth Mouser would be the default backup behind McConnell if Hardison, Hurley and McNamara are all unable to play. If it’s McConnell, Dimel thinks the redshirt sophomore is ready.

“What I really like is his leadership, I like his intelligence and I think he throws a really accurate ball. He knows the offense as well as you’d like a guy to and he has a lot of poise in there,” Dimel said. “I have so much confidence in Cade if he has to start. We don’t have to change the gameplan if he starts, he’s a very similar player to Gavin, so the gameplan stays very similar.”

McConnell told KTSM that the other quarterbacks in the room have done their duties to help him get ready for a potential start at FIU.

“There’s a lot of guys in our room that have a lot of experience in many different aspects of football. Gavin has one of the highest number of starts of anyone ever at UTEP and we’re super close, so a lot of talking with him, a lot of being in the film room,” McConnell said. “I was asked earlier this week if I would prepare differently for this week and I’m not going to prepare any differently, I’m going to do the same thing I do every week, prepare like I’m going to go out there and play.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Dimel said star wide receiver Tyrin Smith would be a game-time decision for the Miners for a third straight game as he deals with a leg injury. Smith has only played in four games and has a redshirt year available to him to use, if the injury doesn’t get better. Dimel said that could be an option for Smith.

Dimel also said that five players, including multiple contributors had decided to shut down their seasons after playing in four or less games and redshirt the rest of the season, per NCAA rules. Defensive back Trez Moore, defensive lineman Tevita Tafuna, defensive end Bryton Thompson, linebacker Nate Dyman and tight end Judah Ezinwa will all redshirt the rest of the season.

It’s not the situation UTEP hoped to find itself in six games into the season, but getting themselves out of the 1-5 hole starts next Wednesday at FIU.

“You do it by being the same leaders that you are when you’re 5-1,” Dimel said. “You keep the morale up because these kids only get four or five years to play. You keep showing them the things they’re doing well and the things they’re not doing well that are keeping us from winning. You have to have a 1-0 mentality.”

If things keep trending how they are right now, it could be on the fourth-stringer McConnell’s shoulders to save any hopes UTEP has of a bowl game.