Hoy transfers away from UTEP women’s basketball

UTEP guard Alex Hoy has left the Miners’ program and is in the NCAA transfer portal, multiple sources told KTSM.

The junior-to-be is the second Miner to leave Kevin Baker’s program since the end of the 2018-19 season, joining Zuzanna Puc, who transferred to Utah. Additionally, all three of Baker’s assistant coaches from last season (Michael Madrid, Lori Morris, Kayla Weaver) have left the program.

— Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 29, 2019

Hoy averaged 6.3 points per game in 19 contests for UTEP, but missed the final 12 games with an injury. She was expected to be an important part of the Miners’ 2019-20 roster.

She will have two years of eligibility remaining at her new school.