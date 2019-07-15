How UTEP football games, tailgating will change for 2019 season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP football fans can expect some changes as they cheer on the Miners this upcoming season.

“We received extremely valuable feedback from an online survey distributed to season ticket holders and students, and our Fan Council also provided tremendous input throughout the evaluation process,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said.

The university is revising some gameday and tailgating policies to “produce a better overall experience” for the community.

“We’re dedicated to providing an accessible, safe and fun experience for all Miner fans in 2019!” Senter said.

Tailgating

Inner-campus tailgating will now begin at noon on game days Outer campus tailgating will continue to start at 8 a.m.

Centennial Plaza will be available for picnic-style, blanket-only tailgating at noon on game days Tents, grills, tables, chairs, and organized sports/activities are not allowed on the plaza

Tailgating patrons will no longer be required to enter the stadium by the end of the first quarter

RV parking, located in the SC1 lot on Schuster Avenue, will now be available at 8 a.m. the day prior to each home game Previously, the lot opened at 5 p.m. the day before the game RV season passes are $250 and are available by calling (915) 747-6150



Games

Tablets and cameras will now be allowed in the stadium.

Start times for the Miners’ first four home games will be pushed back from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Due to new inner-campus tailgating times and out of respect for students attending Saturday morning classes

Eligible UTEP students can gain entrance to games by having their Miner Gold card scanned at the gate on game day Prior to game day, student guest tickets can be purchased on the 1st floor of the Union Building East and the UTEP Ticket Center (2901 North Mesa Street) On game days, student guest tickets can be purchased at the UTEP Ticket Center, the UTEP Ticket Center Eastside Location (1452 North Zaragoza Suite A-500), or the Sun Bowl Box Office

Wheelchair/ADA seating is available in sections 3, 5 and 7 on the concourse level of the west side of the stadium, sections 13 and 15 on the north endzone area, and section 19 in the stadium’s eastern side

“We found that some of the existing policies could be considered unreasonable, and could be modified without sacrificing the overall integrity of the game day experience and the safety of all patrons, which will always remain our top priority,” Senter said.

Click HERE for a full list of UTEP’s 2019 football game day fan and tailgating policies.

To purchase tickets, call (915) 747-6150 or click HERE.