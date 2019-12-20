Houston uses 16-0 run in second half to race past UTEP, 77-57

HOUSTON, Texas (KTSM) – Bryson Williams tied a game-high with 17 points and Souley Boum added 13 points, but Caleb Mills’ and Nate Hinton’s 17 points apiece led Houston to a 77-57 win over UTEP on Thursday night at the Fertitta Center.

The Miners (8-2), after being down by as many as 14 points early in the second half, got within five points (54-49) after a Boum driving layup at the 7:50 mark. The Cougars (7-3) would answer with a 16-0 run to put the game away after Boum was called for a technical foul following the bucket.

“That was a big play. We battled our way back and put ourselves into position down the stretch to try to win the ball game,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “You can’t taunt and get in the face of an opponent. It was the right call and you can’t get caught up in talking. You got to play the game. It didn’t cost us the game, but it was a costly play in the game.”

The Cougars hit the glass hard, outrebounding the Miners 49-34 – with 16 of those being offensive rebounds. The Cougars defense also came up with 11 blocked shots.

Nigel Hawkins, a Houston product, scored 9 points and led the Miners with 5 assists. Efe Odigie (4 points), another native of Houston, tied for the team lead with 7 rebounds. Williams matched that number on the boards.

The Miners have lost 15 consecutive road games after Thursday’s setback. Their last road win came on March 3, 2018 at North Texas.

UTEP will travel to Honolulu, Hawaii to compete in the Diamond Head Classic December 22-25. The Miners will open the holiday tournament against host school Hawaii (7-3) on Sunday, December 22.