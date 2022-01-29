EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP is learning how to win games in different ways and that trait was on display again Saturday night at the Don Haskins Center.

Trailing Florida International by as many as nine points, UTEP rallied in the second half to put away the Panthers for a 79-68 victory, the Miners’ fifth consecutive win. UTEP improved to 13-8, 6-3 in Conference USA. UTEP is currently all alone in fourth place in the C-USA West Division.

Souley Boum led the way for the Miners with a season-high 32 points, two off his career-high. However, it was a team effort, as four Miners scored in double figures.

The players, staff, and myself want to thank all of the fans that have been at the home games the last two weeks. The Don is waking up and bringing the ENERGY! See you back in The Don in a couple weeks. Bring a friend! #Go Miners pic.twitter.com/XcTbLUszUp — Joe Golding (@CoachJoeGolding) January 30, 2022

Tydus Verhoeven had a double-double (14 points, career-best 13 rebounds) and Jamal Bieniemy (13 points, six assists) and Alfred Hollins (11 points) also reached double figures to push UTEP to victory.

“FIU is very, very talented and they’re hard to guard,” UTEP head coach Joe Golding said. “Overall I’m happy for our guys. We took care of home court with two wins this week. The second half we did a much better job of getting stops and rebounding the basketball. We went on that run when we were down 48-40. We were able to get some steals, rebound the basketball and get some easy baskets and I thought that changed the game.”

UTEP trailed FIU 48-40 14:52 left in the game, before hitting the Panthers with a quick 21-5 run to take complete control of the game. As the so often have during their five-game winning streak, the Miners turned to Boum and Bieniemy to salt things away down the stretch.

UTEP’s five-game winning streak is their longest in C-USA play since 2017; the 6-3 record in league action is also UTEP’s best nine-game start in C-USA action since the league implemented an 18-game schedule in 2014.

Next up for UTEP will be perhaps its toughest stretch of Conference USA play, as the Miners go on the road for five of their next six games. The road swing starts with a trip to play first place North Texas (15-4, 8-1 C-USA) on Thursday at 6 p.m. MT in Denton. After that, UTEP will play at Rice on Saturday, Feb. 5., in Houston.