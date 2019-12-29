Hawkins enters NCAA transfer portal, will leave UTEP

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM – UTEP basketball lost two out of the three games it played in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii earlier this week, but what the Miners lost on Saturday morning was much more significant, and the repercussions will be felt for a lot longer.

UTEP sophomore guard Nigel Hawkins has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will leave the program, a source confirmed to KTSM on Saturday morning. According to the source, Hawkins was unhappy with his role for the Miners in his second year with the program.

Hawkins averaged nearly 13 points per game as a freshman for the Miners, but with an influx of transfers ,had seen his role significantly reduced this season.

Hawkins was averaging under four points in 12 games in 2019, but was expected to be a fixture in the backcourt for UTEP the next few years. He’s the second Miner to enter the transfer portal this month, joining center Kaosi Ezeagu.

UTEP is 9-4 in its second season under head coach Rodney Terry. The Miners are off until Jan. 2, when they open Conference USA play on the road at Florida International.