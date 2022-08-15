EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP great Tim Hardaway will be surrounded by some basketball legends when he’s inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame next month.

The Hoops Hall announced the enshrinement presenters for every member of the 2022 Hall of Fame class on Monday. Hardaway’s is a who’s who of players that meant a lot to him during his career.

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas; former Golden State Warriors stars Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin – who made up Run TMC with Hardaway; 2021 inductee Yolanda Griffith; and former UTEP star Nate “Tiny” Archibald will all help enshrine Hardaway into the Hall of Fame.

A five-time All-Star, Hardaway has his number 10 retired by both UTEP and the Miami Heat.

The 2022 Naismith Class will be inducted Sept. 9-10 in Springfield, Mass.