Hankins poised for playing time as true freshman with UTEP

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – Deion Hankins ran wild his entire career at Parkland High School, rushing for over 7,000 yards, a new city record. Now he is looking to do the same at UTEP.

With Quardraiz Wadley (toe) out for the season, it would appear the Miners are thin at the running back position. Through the first week of fall camp, Hankins has the look of a true freshman who is poised for some major playing time.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel says he is giving Hankins a legitimate shot to be one of the lead backs this season.

“Deion [Hankins] is a mature guy and he’s in great physical shape,” said Dimel. “He has been with us all summer and he had a tremendous summer. There’s not any reason, from what we’ve seen so far, that Deion [Hankins] can’t come in and help us as a freshman.”

For Hankins, the biggest difference from playing high school football in El Paso to the college game has been the attention to detail.

“They try to correct you on every little thing,” said Hankins. “You almost have to be perfect every practice. You have to be able to execute or there will be consequences.”

Dimel has been impressed with the improvement Hankins has shown in just seven practices, as well as the Class of 2019 as a whole.

“Each player needs to improve each day and I’ve seen a lot of improvement from Deion [Hankins],” said Dimel. “There’s going to be a lot of improvement from the young pups. I’m really proud of his class that we brought in and I’ve been able to see the improvement.”

UTEP will open the season at Sun Bowl Stadium on Saturday, August 30 against Houston Baptist.