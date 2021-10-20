Hand injury sidelines UTEP guard Souley Boum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The college basketball season is under a month away, and UTEP already finds themselves short-handed. Team officials confirming to KTSM on Wednesday that guard Souley Boum has been sidelined with a hand injury. There is no timeframe for his return.

The injury occurred in practice last month, and Boum is currently in a cast. It remains unclear if the injury will force him to miss any games with the season beginning on Nov. 9 against Western New Mexico. However, the training staff at UTEP is hopeful Boum will be ready to go for the season opener, and he continues to make progress.

Boum, a redshirt junior, is poised to play a key role in head coach Joe Golding’s backcourt. The Oakland native led the Miners in scoring last season, averaging 18.8 points per game. He scored in double-figures in 21 of the Miners’ 24 games.