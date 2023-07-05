EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 2022-23 season didn’t go the way the UTEP men’s basketball team wanted it to.

The Miners struggled to a 14-18 season in Joe Golding’s second season at the helm, as 10 new players struggled to meld together.

As UTEP heads into Golding’s third campaign in El Paso, though, there’s reason for optimism. Nine players return from a season ago and are more experienced after the tough year with the Miners. Golding said many of them have also been in the gym and returned to UTEP different players.

Last Miner in the gym today at @UTEPMBB summer workouts: True freshman David Terrell, who led Mansfield Summit to the 5A State title game in March. Joe Golding says that this is the deepest team he’s had at UTEP. Hear from Golding and the Miners at 6/10 on KTSM! pic.twitter.com/YOnAcDC5jY — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 5, 2023

Golding mentioned Tae Hardy – UTEP’s leading scorer in 2022-23 at 12.6 points per game – and Derick Hamilton specifically as players that had shown up better than last season.

Golding said Hamilton had lost 35 pounds and Hardy had put in the work to be ready for the upcoming season. Overall, the third-year man thinks this could be the deepest team of his tenure in El Paso.

“We’ll have more depth than we’ve had so I’m excited about that. We’re athletic, we’re long and I like our character. I just think we’ve got some good kids,” Golding said. “We’re probably farther ahead than we need to be, but that’s because our veterans have done a good job of setting the tone and pace.”

The Miners also retooled their roster with some players that could be impact transfers in 2023-24. Buffalo transfer Zid Powell averaged 13 points per game a season ago in the MAC and led the Bulls in steals. He told KTSM on Wednesday that he’ll largely be playing the point guard position for the Miners.

Meanwhile, junior college transfer Corey Camper put up over 20 points per game at Tyler Junior College. Him, Powell and Hardy could team up to form a solid backcourt trio.

“Coming in here, taking it day-by-day. We’ve been letting the newcomers come in and soak in what we’ve already known for a year,” Hardy said.

High school recruits David Terrell and Trey Horton have also had good early returns and East Carolina transfer Elijah Jones appears ready for action after coming to El Paso in the middle of the 2022-23 season.

Colorado State transfer Baylor Hebb will need a waiver from the NCAA in order to be eligible in 2023-24 as a two-time transfer. Golding said it was still too early to know if he’d get the waiver.

Golding and his staff will hit the road for recruiting for much of July, while also putting together the schedule for the 2023-24 season.