Golding ejected, UTEP dejected in C-USA-opening 75-62 loss to UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KTSM) – UTEP led UAB by 2 points, 10-8, with 13:45 left in the first half on Thursday night.

It was all downhill from there.

UAB (11-3, 1-0 C-USA) rattled off a 21-2 run over the next six minutes to effectively put the game away, as the Blazers defeated UTEP (7-6, 0-1 C-USA), 75-62 in the Conference USA opener for both teams.

Adding insult to injury in the defeat, UTEP head coach Joe Golding was ejected from the game with 8:22 remaining in the first half, after picking up a pair of quick technical fouls.

Michael Ertel had a season-high and game-high 25 points for UAB in the victory, while Tavin Lovan scored 14 points and Jordan Walker added 11 points for the Blazers.

“They are just explosive at all five spots and I think they (UAB) are an NCAA Tournament team,” UTEP associate head coach Jeremy Cox said postgame. “We guarded and were there a few times, but they hit some tough and contested shots. These things can get out of hand in a hurry and to keep it respectful throughout says a lot (about our guys).”

Souley Boum tallied 20 points (17 in second half), Jorell Saterfield came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points and Jamal Bieniemy notched eight points and a season-high eight assists in the defeat.

UTEP was slated to play at Middle Tennessee on Saturday (Jan. 1), but the game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Blue Raiders’ program.

The Miners will now be idle until playing host to LA Tech in their C-USA home opener at 8 p.m. MT on Jan. 6. The game will air on national television, on CBS Sports Network.