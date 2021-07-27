Georgetown transfer Jamari Sibley brings winning mentality to UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP’s biggest splash in Joe Golding’s first recruiting class came when the Miners picked up Georgetown transfer Jamari Sibley last month. Sibley, who played in 21 games last season for the Hoyas, is bringing a winning mentality to the Miners.

A former four-star recruit out of high school, Sibley saw action in Georgetown’s run to a Big East Tournament championship and in the Hoyas NCAA Tournament game against Colorado. He totaled 25 points, 19 rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots as a true freshman.

“He is still really young in his career. He didn’t play a lot at Georgetown, but he saw it,” said Golding. “He played at a very high level and he saw it everyday that he got on the floor. He participated in the NCAA Tournament, which to me is a big deal. When you get into this portal, you want to bring in guys that have been coached well and played for winners.”

Prior to Georgetown, Sibley led Nicolet (WI) to the Division 2 state title as a senior in high school, averaging 19.1 points per game on 59 percent shooting from the floor and 7.4 rebounds per contest. He completed a prep year at Oak Hill Academy (VA) before enrolling at Georgetown.

“I feel like my game can fit any system because I love my team and I’m going to do whatever it takes to win,” said Sibley. “I’ll go wherever I have to go and I’ll play any position I need to play.”

Got my first look at a @UTEPMBB practice under Joe Golding today. High energy and competitive throughout. Here’s the end of a shooting drill featuring Jamal Bieniemy, newcomers @sibley_jamari, @jorell1300 and a few others. pic.twitter.com/cLMLJm19QT — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 23, 2021

Sibley prides himself on brining energy to the floor and Golding believes he can be the Miners’ top defender.

“We think he’s going to be a really good player and we can use him in a lot of different ways,” said Golding. “He can be elite defensively.”

UTEP will close summer workouts this week and will open the season in November. The Miners’ non-conference schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks.