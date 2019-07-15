Gatewood selected to Conference USA Preseason All-Conference Team

UTEP

by: UTEP Athletics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP senior center Derron Gatewood was named to the 2019 Conference USA Preseason Football All-Conference Team on Monday, as selected by the league’s head coaches.

The 6-2, 300-pound Odessa, Texas native returns to the field this fall after missing the entire 2018 campaign with a torn ACL and MCL.  He started all 12 games for the Miners in 2016, and 10 contests in 2017.  He became the full-time starting center for the 2017 season after starting the first five games at center and the last seven at right guard during his sophomore campaign.

Gatewood played a vital role in future Green Bay Packer Aaron Jones rushing for a program record 1,773 yards in 2016.  Jones also concluded his career as UTEP’s all-time leading rusher with 4,114 yards.

A four-time member of the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll, Gatewood earned his bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology in 2018 and is currently pursuing his Masters in Leadership Studies.

