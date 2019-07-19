Gatewood named to Rimington Trophy Award Watch List

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the second straight year, UTEP’s Derron Gatewood has been named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, presented to the nation’s top center.

The 6-2, 300-pound Odessa, Texas native is making a comeback in 2019 after missing all of last season with a torn ACL and MCL. He has made a combined 22 starts for the Miners in the offensive line and became the full-time starting center during the 2017 season.

The center with the most first team votes on the Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News and Football Writers Association of America All-America teams will be this year’s winner and will be recognized at the Rimington Trophy Presentation at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Neb. on January 18, 2020.

About the Rimington Trophy

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception, the 17-year old award has raised over $4.2 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman. For more on the Rimington Trophy and a list of past recipients, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com

The Rimington Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org to learn more about the association.